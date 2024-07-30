Family of missing fisherman found dead in Delaware River hold vigil looking for closure

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered along the Delaware River Monday night to celebrate the life of one of their loved ones.

Through prayer and memories, loved ones shared a few words to honor 42-year-oldDarnell Dogan.

They gathered along the river in Philadelphia because it's a spot he visited often to fish. It's also the last spot Dogan was seen before he went missing.

"Last Thursday they found his body in the water. We don't know the circumstance -- suspicious circumstances," said Juanita Johnson, Dogan's mother.

Darnell Dogan

Dogan's family said he was out on a boat last Tuesday night with people they didn't know.

That was the last time they heard from him.

By Wednesday afternoon, his family reported him missing.

"He loved his family, he loved his religion, his dogs, and he loved fishing. That's why we're here," said Johnson.

Some kind of material was seen around Dogan's wrists when the marine unit found him floating in the water on Thursday.

When the missing person report was filed, detectives say they spoke with the people who were on the boat with Dogan.

Police said the death is suspicious, but no charges have been filed at this time.

"That was my best friend, and to know I'm not gonna get a call from him, not talk to him anymore -- nobody can understand except people who went through this," pleaded Johnson.

Homicide detectives are working on the case, and the cause of death is still pending from the medical examiner's office.