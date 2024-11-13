McCormick's lead over Casey shrinks; statewide recount still possible in race for Senate seat in Pa.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ballot counting continues in Pennsylvania for the razor-thin Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Bob Casey and Republican challenger Dave McCormick.

The race remains too close to call by ABC News, though the Associated Press projected McCormick the winner late last week.

New numbers released Wednesday show McCormick leading Casey by fewer than 30,000 votes, with 99 percent of the expected vote now in.

That's down from the roughly 34,000 vote lead McCormick had on Tuesday.

McCormick's lead is currently less than half a percentage point. A lead by less than half a point when all of the ballots are counted would trigger a statewide recount.

The deadline for the secretary of the commonwealth to order a recount is Thursday.

If that happens, the recount must be completed by November 26.

McCormick is in Washington, D.C. this week for new senator orientation.

Republican senators were protesting that McCormick was excluded from orientation week by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer because there are still uncounted ballots in his race.

Schumer later extended an invitation.