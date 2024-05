Man's body pulled from Christina River in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The body of a man was found in the Christina River in Delaware on Tuesday night.

Crews were called out just before 7 p.m. to the 100 block of N. Church Street in Wilmington.

The body was found under a dock.

Officials say the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police have not yet identified the man.