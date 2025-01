DeVonta Smith gets engaged for new year after proposing to girlfriend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith kicked off the new year with a huge milestone.

He got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend -- now fiancé -- Mya Danielle.

It happened on the roof terrace of the W Hotel in Philadelphia's Center City.

The couple share a daughter and are expecting a second child.

Congratulations to the happy couple!