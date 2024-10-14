Die-hard Eagles fans tie the knot outside Lincoln Financial Field on game day

Die-hard Eagles fans tie the knot outside Lincoln Financial Field on game day

Die-hard Eagles fans tie the knot outside Lincoln Financial Field on game day

Die-hard Eagles fans tie the knot outside Lincoln Financial Field on game day

Die-hard Eagles fans tie the knot outside Lincoln Financial Field on game day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pair of true "lover birds" were spotted at the Eagles tailgate in Philadelphia on Sunday.

For one couple of die-hard Birds fans, the winning game against the Cleveland Browns was extra special.

They tied the knot in Lot P outside of Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia!

After the couple said their "I Dos," the crowd erupted in an Eagles chant.

According to the person who shot a video of the heartfelt moment, in classic Philly style, the groomsmen walked down the aisle to Meek Mill's song 'Dreams and Nightmares.'

From us here at 6abc, congratulations to the happy couple, and go Birds!