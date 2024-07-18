The Dish: Avocado smash caprese sandwich from Dear Lunchbox Cafe in South Philly

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In today's "The Dish," we are making a gorgeous, colorful summer sandwich that combines everything that's good right now.

We're talking chicken on the grill, beautiful, seasonal veggies, an avocado smear and a bonus riff on a caprese salad.

I headed to Dear Lunchbox Cafe in South Philadelphia for a "smash" sandwich we're crazy over.

The Avocado Smash Caprese is a fan favorite at Ashley Calloway's eatery on on 6th between Federal and Wharton Streets in South Philly.

The sign on the wall says it all: Eat Pretty.

"I am about colors and good, fresh things. Everything that I do starts fresh," she says.

This sandwich starts with freshly baked bread.

"We're doing rosemary olive oil bread," she says.

Next, smear it with an avocado spread.

"This is just seasoned with fresh herbs," she says. "It looks like it could be guacamole, but it's just avocado, smashed and seasoned, with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes and Italian seasoning."

Next, add some sliced tomato.

Grilled chicken is the main protein here. Just marinate it as you like.

"I use fresh herbs like garlic, thyme, rosemary and some olive oil," she says.

Layer on the chicken and then some mozzarella cheese, fresh spinach and bacon.

"Every sandwich is better with bacon," Calloway laughs.

Top it off with some balsamic fig glaze, and serve! Enjoy!

Eat pretty and feel good at Dear Lunchbox Cafe

Calloway's goal here is to feel good inside and out.

"I want to live long and I want to be a beautiful old girl," she says.

Calloway wants each meal to feel like something a loved one would pack you for lunch, complete with the sweet note inside.

"I remember always watching TV movies, where parents will put little notes inside their children's lunch bags, giving them the 'feel goods' when they open their lunch," she says. "That's what I want people to feel like when they come to my store and eat my food. I want them to have that 'feel good' feeling."

Calloway opened Dear Lunchbox Cafe a year and a half ago.

"I do smoothies, acai bowls, sandwiches and all kinds of specials," she explains. "I am just trying to get people acclimated to enjoying food that is healthy food."

Calloway started cooking when she was in college.

"That's when I really found the love for cooking," she says. "I would call home and ask my grandma: 'How do you make this? How do you make that?' I come from a line of people who love to cook and entertain."

Calloway has passed that on to her daughter Thailynn.

"It's just her and I, she's always with me in the kitchen," Calloway says. "She is very helpful."

Her South Philly neighbors have become family too.

"If my line is long, I've had people come in here and say, 'Hey, I want to help!," she says.

And owning her own brick and mortar eatery has been a gratifying journey for Calloway.

"It used to be that I could not get in the door. People would not allow me to see the space. And now, here we are," she says.