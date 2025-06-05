The Dish: Feel good oatmeal breakfast with a feel good story from Pure Green in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this edition of The Dish, we're making something that's good for you with a story that's also good for the soul.

We head to Pure Green in Center City to make a hearty and healthy breakfast. It's a spot that got a second chance thanks to a Philly influencer with a huge heart and a huge following.

Healing through food is exactly why TLynn Council opened Pure Green Juice Bar at 11th and Walnut.

The licensed social worker says she's a natural born helper.

"I would like to say I'm spreading love, and health comes with it," she says.

We are making the Berry Wake-Up, a warm, hearty serving of steel cut oats and other energy boosting superfoods and antioxidants.

"Everything here is all natural," Council says. "There isn't a preservative or anything."

Joining us for our dish on superfoods is Brandon Edelman, a Philly-based influencer who goes by Bran Flakezz.

The Abington native has more than a million and a half followers on social media and understands that with a great following comes great responsibility. A few months ago, he heard that Pure Green needed a boost.

He told his followers: "There is another Black, female-owned business on the verge of closing, and we need to go support her."

That was back in February and Council was close to shutting her doors, just five months after opening.

"The video itself has like two million views," Edelman says. "And now look at this! We're here at lunch hour and we've got people coming in, and it's just so exciting to see."

Edelman started the GoFundMe for Pure Green with $3,000 of his own money.

"She needed $70,000 to keep her doors open, and I think we're at $89,000 now," he says.

Just thinking about this level of kindness and generosity brings Council to tears.

"I literally, honestly cried like a baby because miracles work," she says, holding back tears. "Good people are still here. I keep saying: 'What can I do to pay him back?'"

Edelman insists: "I don't need payment back. Just hearing your story and knowing that I've have an impact is all I need."

Edelman is the son of two small business owners.

"And I, myself, am an entrepreneur," he says. "I want to do anything I can to help people follow their dream."

Edelman started his career in fashion merchandising, working for URBN at the Navy Yard.

"In my free time after work, I was making videos as a hobby, really just for fun and then traction started picking up," he says.

He became a full-time influencer.

"I work 24/7, every single second," he says. "It's my business. It's my baby. I can tell you, I've never worked harder my life than what I've done today. I've never seen more success than what I've done today. I've never felt more fulfilled."

Berry Wake-Up Recipe from Pure Green Juice Bar

Directions:

1. Make bowl of steel cut oats

2. Add granola, a handful of fresh blueberries and shaved coconut to the top of the oats

3. Drizzle natural honey on top and add a sprinkle of cinnamon

Enjoy!