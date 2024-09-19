The Dish: Pierogi Ruskie from Little Walter's in Kensington

KENSINGTON (WPVI) -- Pierogi ruskie

Farmers cheese batch size:

Ingredients

3 and 2/3 cup Milk

1/8 cup cider vinegar

DIRECTIONS:

In a sauce pan heat milk over medium heat.

When milk reaches 180 degrees, add vinegar and stir gently

Curds will begin separate. Let stand for 15 minutes

Strand through and cheese cloth.

Cool curds before using.

Reserve whey for pierogi dough

PIEROGI DOUGH:

INGREDIENTS

3 cups of bread flour

2/3 cup potato puree

2 egg yolks

1 whole egg

Cup whey reserve from cheese

DIRECTIONS:

- Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl.

-Stir on low speed with dough hook until dough forms

-Turn to medium heat and knead for 10 minutes

-Let dough rest for 30 minutes before rolling

RUSKIE FILLING:

INGREDIENTS

4 cups potato puree

8 cloves of garlic to confit

Cup butter

1 cup farmers cheese

Tablespoon Black Pepper

Tablespoon Salt

DIRECTIONS:

-To prepare potato puree, peel and large chop yukon gold potatoes

-Place potatoes in a pot with cold water over high heat. Boil until potatoes are soft and fall apart when squeezed gently

-Strain potatoes and press through a mesh strainer or potato ricer

-Add butter to potatoes while they are still warm and stir until all butter melts

-Add remaining ingredients and mix well to combine

PIEROGI BUILD

-Using a dough roller or rolling pin, roll pierogi dough to 1/8" thick

-Cut 3" circles with a ring cutter. Place a 2 oz scoop of filling in the center of the circle

-Fold the dough over the filling and press the edges together

-Using both thumbs and forefingers pinch the edges together and pull both hands in opposite directions to create flute

-Repeat this crimping motion 6 times, moving along the edge of the pierogi

-Place pierogi with the crimp pointing up on a flour tray and refrigerate for at 30 minutes to set

-Place pierogi in salted boiling water and cook until they float.

-Remove the pierogi from the water and place on an oiled tray. Let cool before cooking

FOR PLATING

DIRECTIONS:

- Add cooking oil to a cast iron pan and place over high heat

-Place pierogi in the pan and sear on both sides and the base

-Place pierogi in a bowl and add 1 oz of melted butter and a tablespoon of caramelized onions

-Toss to coat pierogi, then spoon onto a plate

-Finish dish with a dollop of sour cream and pinch oif chopped dill