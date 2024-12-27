Disney Treasure sets sail with an epic cruise experience

The Disney Treasure is the 6th ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet. The new ship offers magical experiences that only Disney can provide. Meet the iconic characters and see live entertainment as you sail. Dinner and a show is on the menu every night whether it is Miguel from Coco serenading diners or an Avenger pop quiz each meal is more than just food and drink. The ship is the first to bring the Parks to life on the ship with a haunted mansion themed parlor and an eatery themed after the Jungle Cruise.

