24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Disney Treasure sets sail with an epic cruise experience

ByTimothy Walton WPVI logo
Friday, December 27, 2024 3:15PM
wpvi

The Disney Treasure is the 6th ship in the Disney Cruise Line Fleet. The new ship offers magical experiences that only Disney can provide. Meet the iconic characters and see live entertainment as you sail. Dinner and a show is on the menu every night whether it is Miguel from Coco serenading diners or an Avenger pop quiz each meal is more than just food and drink. The ship is the first to bring the Parks to life on the ship with a haunted mansion themed parlor and an eatery themed after the Jungle Cruise.

Disney Treasure | Facebook | Instagram

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW