Dozens rescued, 15 homes evacuated after flooding in Burlington County

EDGEWATER PARK, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The severe weather that swept through the region on Tuesday night hit Burlington County, New Jersey particularly hard.

A total of 77 people had to be rescued throughout the county, officials said.

In the Silver Park West community of Edgewater Park, 15 homes had to be evacuated due to rising flood waters.

Water could be seen up to the wheel wells of some vehicles parked there.

Betty Kaiser was taken by boat from her home on Forrestal Drive as the water quickly rose. Hers was one of the evacuated homes.

"I looked out and all I could see everywhere was water," said Kaiser. "It was like I lived in the middle of a lake. It was terrible."

She's thankful the water only crept into her garage and enclosed porch.

"It was very scary. You just can't fathom that. I was horrified by what I saw down south, but then I was living that," she said.

Public works crews have been out in Edgewater Park. A pump is working to drain some of the water from this area.

Meanwhile, in Cinnaminson, a jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down Route 130 after slamming into a pole.

Some of the wires fell to the ground while others hung dangerously low above the highway near Taylor's Lane.

It's still unclear if the weather played a role here, but it was raining hard just before the crash.

With more rain in the forecast, residents are bracing themselves for more of this as the week goes on and as the remnants of Hurricane Debby approach.