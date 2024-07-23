Dozens of vehicles damaged by vandals in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continued Tuesday for vandals who damaged dozens of vehicles overnight in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.

Damaged vehicles could be seen from 22nd Street between Fairmount and Aspen, but investigators say there are damaged vehicles across a four square block area - maybe more.

Liz Platzker says her car was vandalized last summer, and while her vehicle was spared this time around, this whole thing needs to stop.

"We are paying a lot of money to live here. It's a great place to live, it's a great city, but people aren't going to continue to live here if their cars are broken into every other night," Platzker said.

We spoke with a few victims, off camera, who described their situations in similar fashion.

It seems the vandals smashed a window, rifled through the glove compartment, took an item or two, and moved on to the next vehicle.

"We need the people we've elected into office to make an active motion to change this," Platzker said. "Get people on the streets, get cops, get plain-clothes cops."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

