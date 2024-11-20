Drexel University announces plans for dozens of staff layoffs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drexel University announced that it is planning dozens of layoffs on Tuesday night.

Action News has learned that roughly 60 staff employees will lose their jobs.

University leaders say this represents less than 1.5% of its current workforce.

A spokesperson also said the decision is part of the university's plan to cut 10% of the overall budget.

"Drexel remains grateful to these employees for their contributions to the University and will be providing them with personalized support, including career counseling, job placement assistance, and other resources," the university said in a statement.

The layoffs only impact staff members, not faculty, officials say.

Faculty includes tenured employees and those who have contracts, according to the university.

In addition to the cuts, 155 employees have opted into the voluntary retirement incentive program.