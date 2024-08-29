Police: Driver carjacked in Upper Darby with family in vehicle; armed suspect still at large

Police say a SEPTA bus heading eastbound on West Chester Pike was shot during the altercation.

UPPER DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, are searching for an armed man who carjacked a driver with his family still inside the car.

It happened on Thursday afternoon on the 7200 block of West Chester Pike.

Police say a man, woman and their two children were in the vehicle when a fight ensued with the suspect.

At some point, police say the suspect was able to get control of the car and took off with a 2-month-old child inside.

Chopper 6 over carjacking investigation in Upper Darby on Aug. 29, 2024.

The suspect made it to State Road and West Chester Pike where he fled officers on foot.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 3:30 p.m. where several officers and a police K9 could be seen swarming the area.

The 2-month-old was found unharmed and is now at police headquarters with family members.

Police say a SEPTA bus heading eastbound on West Chester Pike was shot during the altercation. The bullet went through the window of the bus but no one struck.

An active search is underway for a man wearing black jeans, black hoodie and white sneakers. Police believe that he is still armed with a weapon.

No injuries have been reported.

The westbound lanes of West Chester Pike are closed from Keystone Avenue to State Road due to the investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.