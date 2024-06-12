Nearly 400 children under the age of 15 drowned each year since 2019 and the number keeps rising!

Swimming dangers: Drowning is the leading cause of death among young children, annual report says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many kids are celebrating their last day of school this week but it coincides with a stark warning about drownings.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission unveiled its annual report and found that drownings continue to be the leading cause of unintentional death among children ages 1 to 4. Nearly 400 children under the age of 15 drowned each year since 2019 and the number keeps rising! The latest data also shows racial disparities among African American and Hispanic families.

"About 23 percent of the deaths where race was known were African American children and that number goes even higher with the older ages, ages 5 - 14 where it's nearly half at 45%," said Nychelle Fleming, Spokesperson with the CPSC.

These racial disparities are top of mind for Nic Askew, who is the director of Swimming and Diving at Howard University. It's the nation's only HBCU swimming and diving team.

He is also a father of three young children and knows the dangers parents face when their kids are in the water. Askew said he and his team of swimmers are going out in the community and partnering with youth groups and schools to advocate that every person learns how to swim.

"We need to continue to break down the challenges and barriers; the myth that black people don't swim is a barrier we need to get out of that narrative," said Askew.

Philadelphia public swimming pools offer free swimming lessons for kids and adults all summer long.

Experts suggest designating a water watcher for kids in the pool, who should not be distracted, looking at their phone or reading a book. Their sole responsibility is to keep an eye on the kids.