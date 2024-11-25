Drummers with Attitude to perform in memory of 12-year-old student

Drummers with Attitude will dedicate their performance at the 76ers game to 12-year-old Josiah Grant, whose life was tragically cut short.

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Drummers With Attitude had its humble beginnings in the year 2000, thanks to a special education teacher named Kevin Travers who wanted to share his love for music with students.

Over the past 24 years, it has grown into a program that invites students of all walks of life from across the Bristol Township School District. They hosted a recent practice at Harry S. Truman High School.

While they host various performances throughout the year, the tipoff event at the 76ers game on December 6th will be a special one. They will dedicate it to 12-year-old Josiah Grant, who was tragically struck by a car while riding his bicycle and lost his life.

Josiah Grant's mother and sister, and how the drummers plan to keep his memory alive.

