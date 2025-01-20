Eagles vs. Commanders: Here's when NFC Championship game tickets go on sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tickets to see the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field go on sale Tuesday morning.

All sales begin at 10 a.m. and tickets can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.

There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

These two NFC East rivals split the series this season. The Eagles took the first game in November 26-18 and the Commanders won the December battle 36-33, though Jalen Hurts exited due to a concussion in the first quarter.

The game begins at 3 p.m. on Sunday in South Philadelphia.

The winner moves on to Super Bowl 59.