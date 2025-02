Eagles fans get engaged at NFC Championship game, recall special moment

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Diehard Eagles fan Samantha Piper had been dreaming of a Super Bowl ring... not realizing she'd be getting a ring of her own.

Her now-fiance, Jeremy Moskovitz, prepared a special proposal at Lincoln Financial Field during the NFC Championship game. It required the help of some friends... and some strangers.

Watch the video above to hear what the moment meant to them and how it unfolded.

