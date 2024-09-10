WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police: Suspect wanted for machete attack in Upper Merion Township

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 1:42AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for the suspect who was allegedly involved in a machete attack.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on August 27 on the 200 block of New Church Road in the Swedesburg section of the township.

Police say 911 calls reported a suspect attacking a man with a machete. But when officers arrived, the victim and suspect were not at the scene.

About 15 minutes after the incident, police in Bridgeport Borough found the victim near Bush Street suffering lacerations to the head and neck area.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The attacker has been identified as Edward Gomery. He's wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.

There was reportedly an altercation before police say Gomery grabbed his machete, which was later recovered by police.

No other injuries were reported.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW