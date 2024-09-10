Police: Suspect wanted for machete attack in Upper Merion Township

UPPER MERION TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Upper Merion Township are searching for the suspect who was allegedly involved in a machete attack.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on August 27 on the 200 block of New Church Road in the Swedesburg section of the township.

Police say 911 calls reported a suspect attacking a man with a machete. But when officers arrived, the victim and suspect were not at the scene.

About 15 minutes after the incident, police in Bridgeport Borough found the victim near Bush Street suffering lacerations to the head and neck area.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

The attacker has been identified as Edward Gomery. He's wanted on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.

Police say the victim and suspect know each other.

There was reportedly an altercation before police say Gomery grabbed his machete, which was later recovered by police.

No other injuries were reported.