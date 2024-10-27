Emergency crews respond to boat on fire off the coast of Ocean County

WEST TUCKERTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency crews in South Jersey responded to a large boat fire on Sunday morning.

The flames broke out just after 9:30 a.m. in West Tuckerton, Ocean County.

Officials say multiple fire companies in Little Egg Harbor responded to reports of a boat on fire.

The boat was reportedly at a fueling station when a blaze broke out. According to police, four people were on board at the time.

Fire crews were eventually able to get the fire under control and stop it from spreading, authorities say.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze. There is no word yet on what may have sparked this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.