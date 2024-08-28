Extreme heat concerns force 63 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early for 2nd day this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at 63 Philadelphia public schools are being dismissed three hours early for a second day on Wednesday, with the school district citing inadequate cooling in the buildings.
This, as temperatures in the region soar on Wednesday, with the heat index in the triple digits.
While district officials say progress is there when it comes to air conditioning in buildings, they admit it is slow.
The Action News Data Journalism team found that in 2022, 118 schools had to close early due to excessive heat. Last year, that number dropped to 73. Now, only 63 schools are being impacted.
That progress is due in part to Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts donating $200,000 to the district. That money was used to buy AC units for 10 schools.
"We were able to benefit from the air conditioners. All of our classrooms have air conditioners. All of our offices do not., and we don't have air in our cafeteria or auditorium. So when we have those hotter-than-normal days, we still do struggle," explained April Brown, the principal at Thomas K. Finletter Academics Plus School.
Despite this, some school staff members say air conditioning issues still persist.
"We, unfortunately, have to send kids home early. Which is certainly not a good thing in 2024," said Tony Watlington, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.
And, unfortunately, at this point in the season, pools are mostly closed for the thousands of kids who will be out of class midday and need a place to cool off.
You can see a full list of which city pools are open at phila.gov.
The nation's largest power grid operator, PJM Interconnection, also issued an alert to providers in Washington D.C. and 13 states -- including Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey -- warning of conditions that may require generators to operate at their maximum output capability.
Meanwhile, Dr. Darien Sutton spoke to GMA about protecting yourself during these extreme temperatures, including knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and also knowing how much water you need.
RELATED: Extreme heat dangers and safety tips: What you need to know
The schools that are dismissing three hours early on Wednesday, August 28, are:
1. AMY Northwest
2. Anderson, Marian
3. Bache-Martin
4. Blaine, James
5. Bridesburg Annex
6. Building 21
7. Castor Gardens
8. Catharine, Joseph
9. Comegys, B.
10. Comly Watson
11. Crossan Kennedy
12. Disston, Hamilton
13. Dunbar, Paul
14. Ellwood
15. Emlen, Eleanor
16. Fell, D Newlin
17. Fitzpatrick, A.
18. Fox Chase
19. Franklin, Ben HS
20. Girard, Stephen
21. Harding, Warren
22. Henry, Charles
23. Hill-Freedman
24. Hopkinson, Francis
25. Houston, Henry
26. Howe, Julia
27. Jenks, Abram
28. Jenks, John S
29. Kirkbride, E.
30. Lamberton
31. Lingelbach, Anna
32. Loesche
33. Ludlow, James
34. McCloskey, John
35. McClure, A.
36. McMichael, M.
37. Meredith, William
38. Mitchell, Weir
39. Moore, J. Hampton
40. MYA
41. Nebinger, George
42. Olney Elementary
43. Overbrook Education Center Annex
44. Overbrook ES
45. Parkway West
46. Patterson, John
47. Rhawnhurst
48. Roosevelt, T.
49. Rowen, William
50. Roxborough HS
51. Sayre, William
52. Sharswood, George
53. Sheppard, Issac
54. SLA (BFHS)
55. South Phila. HS
56. Spring Garden
57. Spruance, Gilbert
58. Sullivan, James
59. Tilden, William
60. The U School
61. Wagner, Gen. Louis
62. Waring, Laura
63. Washington, Martha
All other schools and the district's administrative offices will operate on a normal schedule. Schools will not have to make up time from the early dismissals, officials say.