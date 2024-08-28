Extreme heat concerns force 63 Philadelphia schools to dismiss early for 2nd day this week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Students at 63 Philadelphia public schools are being dismissed three hours early for a second day on Wednesday, with the school district citing inadequate cooling in the buildings.

This, as temperatures in the region soar on Wednesday, with the heat index in the triple digits.

While district officials say progress is there when it comes to air conditioning in buildings, they admit it is slow.

The Action News Data Journalism team found that in 2022, 118 schools had to close early due to excessive heat. Last year, that number dropped to 73. Now, only 63 schools are being impacted.

That progress is due in part to Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts donating $200,000 to the district. That money was used to buy AC units for 10 schools.

"We were able to benefit from the air conditioners. All of our classrooms have air conditioners. All of our offices do not., and we don't have air in our cafeteria or auditorium. So when we have those hotter-than-normal days, we still do struggle," explained April Brown, the principal at Thomas K. Finletter Academics Plus School.

Despite this, some school staff members say air conditioning issues still persist.

"We, unfortunately, have to send kids home early. Which is certainly not a good thing in 2024," said Tony Watlington, superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia.

And, unfortunately, at this point in the season, pools are mostly closed for the thousands of kids who will be out of class midday and need a place to cool off.

You can see a full list of which city pools are open at phila.gov.

The nation's largest power grid operator, PJM Interconnection, also issued an alert to providers in Washington D.C. and 13 states -- including Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey -- warning of conditions that may require generators to operate at their maximum output capability.

Meanwhile, Dr. Darien Sutton spoke to GMA about protecting yourself during these extreme temperatures, including knowing the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke and also knowing how much water you need.

The schools that are dismissing three hours early on Wednesday, August 28, are:

1. AMY Northwest

2. Anderson, Marian

3. Bache-Martin

4. Blaine, James

5. Bridesburg Annex

6. Building 21

7. Castor Gardens

8. Catharine, Joseph

9. Comegys, B.

10. Comly Watson

11. Crossan Kennedy

12. Disston, Hamilton

13. Dunbar, Paul

14. Ellwood

15. Emlen, Eleanor

16. Fell, D Newlin

17. Fitzpatrick, A.

18. Fox Chase

19. Franklin, Ben HS

20. Girard, Stephen

21. Harding, Warren

22. Henry, Charles

23. Hill-Freedman

24. Hopkinson, Francis

25. Houston, Henry

26. Howe, Julia

27. Jenks, Abram

28. Jenks, John S

29. Kirkbride, E.

30. Lamberton

31. Lingelbach, Anna

32. Loesche

33. Ludlow, James

34. McCloskey, John

35. McClure, A.

36. McMichael, M.

37. Meredith, William

38. Mitchell, Weir

39. Moore, J. Hampton

40. MYA

41. Nebinger, George

42. Olney Elementary

43. Overbrook Education Center Annex

44. Overbrook ES

45. Parkway West

46. Patterson, John

47. Rhawnhurst

48. Roosevelt, T.

49. Rowen, William

50. Roxborough HS

51. Sayre, William

52. Sharswood, George

53. Sheppard, Issac

54. SLA (BFHS)

55. South Phila. HS

56. Spring Garden

57. Spruance, Gilbert

58. Sullivan, James

59. Tilden, William

60. The U School

61. Wagner, Gen. Louis

62. Waring, Laura

63. Washington, Martha

All other schools and the district's administrative offices will operate on a normal schedule. Schools will not have to make up time from the early dismissals, officials say.