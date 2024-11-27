Families allege doula agency left them without care | Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several new mothers turned to our Action News Investigative Team after they paid thousands to a doula agency that they say failed to provide services at a critical time.

Doulas offer non-medical support to families welcoming an infant both during pregnancy and postpartum.

"We were looking to have somebody that would provide some extra hands if needed," said Corynne Lurie of Phoenixville.

Lurie said she wanted a postpartum doula after the birth of her daughter, Sage, in January.

She came across Liberty Doulas, based in Aston, through an online search back in May 2023. She signed a $6,700 contract with Sierra Mahoney.

"If we paid upfront in full for our contracted 200 hours, we would receive a 10% discount," said Lurie. "So, we made the choice to pay upfront since it was a significant savings."

Lurie also said she received most of her services but is still owed over $1,500 worth of care.

"She was a good saleswoman. Very convincing," added Lee, a West Philadelphia mother.

Lee said she paid Liberty Doulas nearly $8,000 for 275 hours of care. She too paid upfront for that 10% discount.

Mahoney was contracted to start this past summer.

Lee said she never showed.

"There were always so many emergencies and excuses," she added.

So, Lee turned to a local mom's group on social media for advice and was shocked by the response.

"My DMs, my Facebook messages were just filling up, and the posts were filling up. That's when I realized the problem was a lot larger."

Katie Roeder is an independent sleep consultant and doula who worked for Mahoney. She's one of those who responded online.

Roeder says she's owed a ton of money.

"Well over $8,000 at this point between the sleep plans, back payroll," she said.

Roeder tells the Investigative Team Mahoney was unorganized. She also said Mahoney took on too many clients without enough staff and would make excuses to clients and employees.

"There were some clients where she would cancel their contracts, and I would no longer go there. These were people that I would go to day in and day out, so I was not going to lie to these people," she said.

Deputy Attorney Molly Pohlhaus, with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, also received complaints. Her office has now filed a civil complaint against Mahoney.

"We have heard from over a dozen individuals impacted families as well as former employees," said Pohlhaus.

Pohlhaus said a civil complaint against Mahoney alleges unfair business practices by failing to comply with the terms of her written contracts.

"We have asked the court to prevent Liberty Doulas, as well as the individual defendants, from being able to operate their business in Pennsylvania," she said.

In Pennsylvania, the Department of Human Services encourages doulas to be certified, and it is required if they receive Medicaid Funds.

The attorney general alleges Mahoney often employed non-certified doulas despite telling families they'd undergone the required training.

The complaint says Mahoney owes $55,000 to consumers and $12,000 in unpaid wages to employees.

These moms have a message for Mahoney. It is not just about the money.

"It was not just disappointing that she didn't show up," said Lee. "It was disappointing that there was such a lack of consideration for the vulnerability that so many women are in during that time."

Our attempts to reach Mahoney have been unsuccessful.

Both families told us they entered refund agreements several months ago and still haven't been paid.

The attorney general believes Mahoney is still working as a doula and wants any alleged victims to come forward.