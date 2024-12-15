24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Families in Sharon Hill share a meal with Santa Claus and receive gifts for their children

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Sunday, December 15, 2024 9:38PM
Sharon Hill families share a meal with Santa Claus and receive gifts
Families in Sharon Hill Borough received support during the 'Breakfast with Santa' event.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents of Sharon Hill Borough were in the spirit of giving this morning.

Their 'Breakfast with Santa' event allowed families to share a meal together.

Each child involved went home with a present so that their parents have an extra gift to put under the Christmas tree.

"My hope of what I want the kids to take away from this is to know that they are living in a community where we are invested in them and their future," said Rodney Hill, Councilman in Sharon Hill Borough.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW