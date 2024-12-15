Families in Sharon Hill share a meal with Santa Claus and receive gifts for their children

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Residents of Sharon Hill Borough were in the spirit of giving this morning.

Their 'Breakfast with Santa' event allowed families to share a meal together.

Each child involved went home with a present so that their parents have an extra gift to put under the Christmas tree.

"My hope of what I want the kids to take away from this is to know that they are living in a community where we are invested in them and their future," said Rodney Hill, Councilman in Sharon Hill Borough.

