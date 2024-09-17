'This is devastating': Family of man shot, killed in Delaware County car crash plead for justice

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A family is pleading for justice after two men were killed in a crash on Interstate 95 in Delaware County last week.

One man had been suffering from a gunshot wound when the collision took place, according to police.

It happened on I-95 North in Ridley Township just after 10 p.m. Friday, September 13.

2 dead after man suffering from gunshot wound crashes on I-95 in Delaware County

According to state police, a man suffering from a gunshot wound was driving on the shoulder of a ramp onto Interstate 476 North.

Authorities identified him as 29-year-old Clinton Martin of Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Martin struck a disabled motorist -- identified as 33-year-old Joshua Waltz of Odessa, Delaware -- on the side of the road.

Waltz was reportedly standing near the rear bumper of his own car when the crash happened.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin's parents spoke with Action News and said that finding the person responsible for the shooting will help bring them closure.

They are pleading for whoever shot their son to come forward.

"It's just devastating," said Fredrick Newton, Martin's stepfather.

Martin's mother also had a message to the person responsible.

"I would like to say if it was an accident, please come forward, you know because he's a good person. This is devastating, you took him away from his friends and family," said Constance Newton, Martin's mother.

"It's a heavy loss. Nobody wants to bury their child," said Fredrick.

State police are still investigating this incident. There is no word yet on what sparked the shooting that injured Martin or where it took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.