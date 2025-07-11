Family speaks out after striking city worker hit by alleged drunk driver: 'He's a fighter'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members are speaking out about the Philadelphia city worker who was hit by an alleged drunk driver last week in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood.

"He's a fighter, and he has a lot to live for," said Crystal Purnell-Bolden about her brother Tyree Ford. He's a father to four daughters and has a son on the way.

Tyree Ford

Purnell-Bolden said Ford remains in critical condition in the hospital after the July 3 crash.

"I was devastated. I was screaming. I was upset. I was angry to be honest," said Purnell-Bolden.

The 36-year-old sanitation worker was on strike with AFSCME District Council 33.

An alleged drunk driver is in custody after police said he left the scene after hitting two sanitation workers on the picket line in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.

Police said Ford was picketing on North Delaware Avenue when 41-year-old Damon Robinson hit him and his pregnant fiancée before driving away.

Both were taken to the hospital.

"To see my brother in a bed like that just because he was fighting for his rights, advocating for a fair living wage," said Purnell-Bolden.

Purnell-Bolden said Ford saved his fiancée by pushing her out of the way. She was released from the hospital and now sits at Ford's bedside.

"I'm scared for my brother because he's not out of the woods," said Purnell-Bolden. "He has all these operations he has to still go through."

Damon Robinson

Purnell-Bolden said Ford remains on a ventilator with a brain bleed, fractured skull, broken bones and an eye injury among other issues.

But the family said they're not losing faith and hope that his life-altering incident is a lesson for others.

"More people should stop drinking and driving," said Purnell-Bolden. "I just hope my brother stay the course. Whether he's going to still be with the city, we don't know how his physical situation is going to be. So far, he's surviving, and I think he will continue to survive and get through this."

Purnell-Bolden said Ford will have a long road to recovery, and they're collecting donations for his medical needs and financial stability.

Robinson was charged with DUI, aggravated assault and other offenses. He returns to court on Friday.