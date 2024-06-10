Family of 8-year-old killed by police in Delaware County to introduce new legislation

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The family of an 8-year-old girl who was killed by police in Delaware County will introduce new legislation on Monday.

The new legislation will be aimed at preventing tragedies like the one that claimed the young girl's life.

Fanta's Law will require more training for police officers in Delaware County.

The law is named after Fanta Bility, who was shot and killed back in 2021.

It happened when three police officers fired shots into a crowd after a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

All three officers fired their weapons in response to gunfire they heard in the vicinity that was unrelated to the football game.

Former Sharon Hill police officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith were charged with 12 criminal counts each of manslaughter and reckless endangerment after the shooting.

The three former officers involved later pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment back in 2022.