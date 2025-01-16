FBI joins probe into apparent noose found on worker's desk at Allentown City Hall

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The FBI is joining the investigation into the discovery of what police say appeared to be a noose on a city worker's desk in Allentown.

The worker is Black and was a part of a complaint that claimed discrimination and hostile work conditions for minority employees at City Hall.

Mayor Matt Tuerk says he can't comment on ongoing investigations but is committed to a thorough investigation into this case.

Allentown City Council had sued Tuerk prior to this incident, accusing him of trying to obstruct council's investigation into claims of racism and discrimination by and against city employees.

