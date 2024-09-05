FBI seeks suspect for series of bank robberies in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a suspected serial bank robber in Philadelphia.

The most recent robbery happened Wednesday at the TD Bank branch at 6304 Roosevelt Boulevard.

He is also the suspect in the robbery of the Citizens Bank at 2101 Cottman Avenue on Aug. 29 and a Citizens Bank at 2497 Aramingo Avenue on Aug. 26.

The suspect used a demand note to commit the robberies.

The man is believed to be in his early 30s. He stands 6'1" tall and has a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.