Man wanted for allegedly robbing bank, carjacking someone in New Castle County

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a bank and then carjacked someone on Saturday.

It happened at approximately 10 a.m. at the Franklin Mint Federal Credit Union on Quintilio Drive in Bear, New Castle County.

The suspect was identified by authorities as 53-year-old Timothy Halsey.

He allegedly got away with an undetermined amount of money and then stole a gray Honda Odyssey minivan to get away.

Anyone with information on Halsey is asked to contact state police immediately.