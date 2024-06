Fire breaks out at abandoned school building in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out at an abandoned school building in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning.

It happened around 7 a.m. at the former Bartram High School Annex building at 82nd Street and Lyons Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming from the second floor of the building.

It took about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

No injuries were reported and there has been no word on what caused the fire.