Philadelphia firefighter's 'FAST Board' made to save first responders in rescue scenarios

Eric Allen is the creator of the FAST Board, an apparatus designed to swiftly remove incapacitated firefighters out of burning buildings.

BRIDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The strength of first responders is well known; but, it's human nature that at some point, they'll need a hero themselves.

That's where veteran and Philadelphia Firefighter Eric Allen comes in with the FAST Board.

"It started in Philadelphia. We had lost a lot of firefighters in basements. So I wanted to come up with something just to up the efficiency as much as possible," said Allen.

It's an apparatus designed to safely deliver firefighters and citizens out of an emergency situation.

"We're in about 3000 departments across the US. I'm just really happy and proud to be doing this and to continue pushing it out there, making our first responders and hopefully civilians that much safer," said Allen.

