Former Action News reporter Rose Tibayan passes away

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Action News reporter Rose Tibayan has passed away.

Rose spent four years at WPVI-TV before leaving the station in 2002 to become an author.

More recently, she held the position of director of public affairs for the city of Chicago.

Her husband took to social media to reveal that she had bravely fought cancer for 14 months.

He added that she is now at peace.