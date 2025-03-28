Former Cumberland Co. janitor sentenced for tainting school cafeteria food with bodily fluids

UPPER DEERFIELD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A former Cumberland County janitor apologized Friday during his sentencing hearing for contaminating food with bodily fluids at a school cafeteria in Upper Deerfield during his sentencing hearing.

Despite the apology, the judge sentenced Giovanni Impellizeri to eight years in prison.

He admitted to using saliva, urine and feces to contaminate food products and utensils at the Elizabeth Moore School in 2023.

The judge also considered statements from the superintendent, as well as the emotional words from a mother of a student at that school.

"I believe he should get max sentence possible," the mother said. "He should sit in jail for years to think about how he has impacted each of those children walking in that building."

In addition to fines, Impellizeri will have supervised parole for the rest of his life.

