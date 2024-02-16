  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Elementary school janitor accused of contaminating food appears in court

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, February 16, 2024 10:00PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A former elementary school janitor accused of contaminating cafeteria food appeared in a courtroom for a hearing today.

An attorney for Giovanni Impellizzeri of Vineland pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Giovanni Impellizzeri

The 25-year-old worked as a janitor for the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

Prosecutors say he contaminated food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with saliva, urine and feces.

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 19th.

He is also charged with Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.

Giovanni Impellizzeri
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW