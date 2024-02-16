Elementary school janitor accused of contaminating food appears in court

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A former elementary school janitor accused of contaminating cafeteria food appeared in a courtroom for a hearing today.

An attorney for Giovanni Impellizzeri of Vineland pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Giovanni Impellizzeri

The 25-year-old worked as a janitor for the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

Prosecutors say he contaminated food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with saliva, urine and feces.

The next hearing has been scheduled for April 19th.

He is also charged with Distribution of Child Pornography and Possession of Child Pornography.