Former NJ school janitor accused of tainting food with bodily fluids pleads guilty

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The former Cumberland County elementary school janitor accused of contaminating cafeteria food in 2023 pleaded guilty on Tuesday.

Giovanni Impellizzeri, 27, of Vineland, pleaded guilty to second-degree official misconduct.

Impellizzeri worked as a janitor since 2019 for the Elizabeth Moore School in the Upper Deerfield School District.

Prosecutors say he contaminated food products and utensils in the school cafeteria with saliva, urine and feces. The food items were intended for consumption by students and staff, investigators said.

In one incident, police say Impellizzeri sprayed bleach into a container of cucumbers with the intent of harming children. In another incident, police say Impellizzeri touched his private areas with bread, spit on it, and then put the bread back into a container to be served to students.

He also allegedly subjected various cooking utensils and other objects from the school to his private parts.

Impellizzeri was arrested on October 31, 2023, after videos were posted to social media.

In a social media chatroom, Impellizzeri allegedly wrote that he did these sort of things as "a sexual fetish." He also allegedly said he was doing "the devil's work," prosecutors said.

During the investigation, authorities say Impellizzeri was found to be in possession of child porn. On Tuesday, he also pleaded guilty to third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 28.

The official misconduct charge carries a recommended sentence of five years in New Jersey State Prison, and the child porn possession charge carries three years.

Both sentences are to run consecutively.

