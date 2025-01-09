Former Eagles WR DeSean Jackson ready to lead DSU: 'Feels better than draft day'

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- An Eagles fan favorite is now experiencing the game from the other side.

Former wide receiver DeSean Jackson is now the new football coach at Delaware State University. It's a huge hire for the HBCU, and Jackson's impact is expected to go beyond the game.

"This selection right here, this feels better than draft day," he said to a crowd of supporters and administrators gathered inside the student union on the Delaware State University campus Wednesday afternoon. "It feels better than draft day I promise you!"

Jackson, a three-time Pro Bowler, was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft. He spent 15 seasons in the NFL-- six of them with the Eagles.

At the end of his career, Jackson signed a one-day contract with the team to officially retire as an Eagle in 2023.

He'd spent just a year coaching high school football in his home state of California, when his name came up as Delaware State searched for a head coach. Jackson is the latest in a string of former NFL stars who have become head coaches at HBCU's, including Deion Sanders, who coached at Jackson Statue University, and fellow former Eagle Michael Vick, who is now head coach at Norfolk State University.

"Coach Deon Sanders opened the doors for guys like myself and Michael Vick to lead young men and change their lives and help give them motivation to make it," Jackson said to Action News.

Delaware State is still ironing out the details of Jackson's contract, but Senior Associate Vice President for Athletics Tony Tucker says the big star didn't come with a demand for a big paycheck.

"It really wasn't that difficult to be honest with you because DeSean really wants this," said Tucker who serves as athletic director for Delaware State University. "He was coming in looking at the opportunity and looking at a chance for him to do what he wants to do, and that's changing the lives of young men."

Jackson looks forward to the opportunity to help players improve their game, their opportunities and their lives.

"These young men, I can see it in their eyes," he said, "they've been waiting on this a long time."

Jackson also will put a focus on having the team involved in the local community, which he's counting on to support the team.

"We here for the community. Without the community we ain't able to accomplish our goals," said Jackson.

Hiring the 38-year-old is part of a bigger mission to revitalize and revamp the Delaware State athletic program.

"We have a brand new indoor athletic training facility... groundbreaking coming soon," said Tucker.

The excitement is meant to go beyond football.

"Once the athletic program goes out to the forefront, the university is able to follow," said Tucker.

Delaware State has an uphill battle to bring its football program back to its glory days. The team hasn't had a winning season since 2012.

"The facts are the facts," said Jackson. "Two wins in the past two years. Whatever is going on, we can't do that. We've got to move forward. We're going to change that."

Jackson says he'll put a big focus on recruiting local talent along with high-caliber players from across the country. He's got one piece of advice for would-be fans: get on-board now.

"Y'all better support from day one," he said, "because, when you look up, it's gonna be real!"