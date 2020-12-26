Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles activate DeSean Jackson, expected to play against Cowboys

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles have activated wide receiver DeSean Jackson off injured reserve in anticipation he'll play in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.



Jackson, 34, hasn't played since Week 7, when he suffered an ankle injury against the New York Giants.

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson is helped off the field after an injury duringa game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton



He returned to practice this week after the Eagles activated his 21-day return window Tuesday.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) looks on during NFL football practice, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in Philadelphia.

AP Photo/Chris Szagola, Pool



"He's getting close. We activated it for that reason," coach Doug Pederson said Thursday. "It's the first time he's been able to do any kind of football activity with the team, more football maneuvers, running routes and blocking and things of that nature."

SEE ALSO: Jalen Hurts, a franchise QB? Plus, Dallas' resurgence, Eagles' draft needs

Jackson had 13 catches for 155 yards in four games before getting hurt. He has played in seven games total over the past two seasons.



In addition, the Eagles have signed DT T.Y. McGill and TE Caleb Wilson to the active roster.
RB Jordan Howard and DE Joe Ostman have also been elevated from the practice squad for the Dallas game.

The Eagles said DE Derek Barnett did not travel with the team and is out for tomorrow's game with a calf injury.

SEE ALSO: Here's what needs to happen for Eagles to get into playoffs

---

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiadesean jacksonaction news sportsphiladelphia eaglesinstagram storiesdallas cowboys
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Can Hurts be franchise QB? Jaws' Cowboys-Eagles prediction
Sports Flash: Hurts show goes to Big D; new-look Sixers set for debut
Hurts will be Eagles starting QB against Cowboys on Sunday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 7 opening Christmas presents escapes Delco house fire
6 Nashville cops praised for evacuating residents moments before explosion
Parking spot fight leads to police-involved shooting; alleged gunman, teen dead
RV blasted recorded warning before Nashville explosion: Police
Philadelphia store security guard stabbed by customer: Philadelphia
2 boys struck by gunfire on Christmas night in Philadelphia
COVID relief hangs in balance as unemployment benefits expire
Show More
Gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco
AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold
What to know about Kwanzaa
Frontline workers receive Christmas meals from local restauranteur
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
More TOP STORIES News