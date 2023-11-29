Former Pro-Bowl wide receiver DeSean Jackson to retire as an Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who electrified the football field during two stints in Philadelphia, will retire as an Eagle on Friday.

He will then be recognized as an honorary captain ahead of the Eagles game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Jackson, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, spent eight of his 15 seasons in Philadelphia where he garnered Pro Bowl nods in 2009, 2010 and 2013.

The Eagles noted that, in 95 career games with the Birds, Jackson ranks third all-time in receiving yards (6,512), sixth in receptions (379), and ninth in receiving touchdowns (35).

As a punt returner, he finished second in punt returns (132), third in punt return yards (1,296), and is the team's all-time leader in punt return touchdowns (tied Darren Sproles with four).

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson prepares on the sideline to practice at the NFL football team's facility in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play," said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO.

Jackson's NFL records include:

Becoming the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions - kick returner and wide receiver.

Tying the NFL record with eight touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season.

His 52.8 yards per score average during the 2009 season was the highest in NFL history among players with at least 10 touchdowns in a season.

Becoming the second player in NFL history to score touchdowns via receiving, rushing, and punt return during each of his first three seasons.

Becoming the fifth player in NFL history to have eclipsed 900-or-more receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

The Eagles noted some of Jackson's most memorable performances in a press release issued Wednesday:

"Jackson's most memorable play came on December 19, 2010, when the Eagles faced off against the division-rival New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Down 31-10 in the fourth quarter, the Eagles remarkably went on to score 21 unanswered points to tie the game, 31-31. With 12 seconds remaining, the Giants were forced to punt from their own 35-yard line. Jackson, the return man, secured the football off the turf and raced 65 yards to the end zone as time expired. The win propelled the Eagles to the top of the NFC East - eventually winning the division - and marked the first time in NFL history that a game had ended on a walk-off punt return.

"His most decorated season came in 2013 when he set career highs in receptions (82), receiving yards (1,332), touchdown catches (nine), and 100-yard games (five) en route to his third Pro Bowl selection. It was his third season with 1,000-plus receiving yards, which tied the franchise mark set by Harold Carmichael and Mike Quick. His 82 catches that season were the fourth-most in team history and third-most by a wide receiver.

"A native of Los Angeles, CA, Jackson played collegiately at the University of California (Berkeley) where he was named a first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association as a junior in 2007."

Jackson also played for Washington, Tampa, Baltimore, Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in seven regular-season games for LA in 2021, and though he wasn't with the team in the playoffs he still earned a Super Bowl ring.

ESPN contributed to this report