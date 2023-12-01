DeSean Jackson thanks fans as he retires as a Philadelphia Eagle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- DeSean Jackson has officially retired as an Eagle.

The team held a ceremony Friday morning at the Novacare Complex in South Philadelphia.

"Philadelphia has always been home to me," Jackson said. "Thank you to the Eagles organization for giving a young kid from California the opportunity to play at the highest level."

The wide receiver and return man, who was drafted by Philadelphia as a second-round pick in 2008, spent eight of his 15 NFL seasons with the Eagles.

He thanked Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman.

Lurie calls Jackson a "dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans."

Jackson also thanked former coach Andy Reid, describing him as a second father.

"The fans would always push me. Even when I wasn't playing good - they would've got on my butt. They gonna support you when you're doing good, but when you're not doing good they're going to let you hear about it," Jackson said. "To be a professional and hear that from your fans just gave you that extra push to go out there and want to be great."

Jackson, who turned 37 on Friday, earned three Pro Bowl nods, all while with Philadelphia.

He will be recognized as the honorary captain of the game Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.