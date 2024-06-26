Jason Kelce to headline Sea Isle City bartending event raising money for Eagles Autism Challenge

The event, which will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jason Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagle, will lead the team to a win off the field Wednesday night.

Kelce will go from snapping footballs to slinging drinks at the Jersey Shore.

The Philly Kelce will continue a tradition, taking on the role of celebrity bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Current Eagles players will also serve drinks.

VIP tickets are sold out but guests can wait in line and pay a $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kelce's annual celebrity bartending event has raised more than $630,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2021.