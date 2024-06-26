WATCH LIVE

Jason Kelce to headline Sea Isle City bartending event raising money for Eagles Autism Challenge

The event, which will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1:32PM
Jason Kelce's annual celebrity bartending event has raised more than $630,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2021.

SEA ISLE CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jason Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagle, will lead the team to a win off the field Wednesday night.

Kelce will go from snapping footballs to slinging drinks at the Jersey Shore.

The Philly Kelce will continue a tradition, taking on the role of celebrity bartender at Ocean Drive in Sea Isle City, New Jersey.

Current Eagles players will also serve drinks.

The event, which will go from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., raises money for the Eagles Autism Foundation.

VIP tickets are sold out but guests can wait in line and pay a $10 donation on a first-come, first-served basis.

Kelce's annual celebrity bartending event has raised more than $630,000 for the Eagles Autism Foundation since 2021.

