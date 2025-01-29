Authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved.

Officials release cause of massive fire at pool manufacturing company in Franklin Twp., New Jersey

FRANKLIN TWP., NJ (WPVI) -- Officials have released the cause of a massive fire last week at a pool manufacturing company in South Jersey.

The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in the 600 block of Harding Highway in Franklin Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy smoke billowed over the trees. Fire crews were using ladder trucks to try to put the fire out.

Authorities say they do not believe foul play was involved.

Franklin Township police in Gloucester County say a faulty part in the exterior HVAC unit at Northeast Pool Distributors caused the blaze last week.

The fire led to the evacuation of two nearby schools as a precaution.

Hazmat crews and environmental officials were also called in to monitor air quality.

No injuries have been reported.

