On Sunday, families lined up outside the West Philadelphia YMCA for the Barbers Who Care event.

Barbers Who Care give free haircuts for students ahead of first day of school

Barbers Who Care give free haircuts for students ahead of first day of school

Barbers Who Care give free haircuts for students ahead of first day of school

Barbers Who Care give free haircuts for students ahead of first day of school

Barbers Who Care give free haircuts for students ahead of first day of school

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Ahead of the first day of school students have the opportunity to look and feel their best.

On Sunday, families lined up outside the West Philadelphia YMCA for the Barbers Who Care event.

Students had the opportunity to get their haircut before the first day of school Monday. They also got to pick out a backpack and sneakers.

"I just got these white Puma sneakers, just for like mostly because I'm going to paint over them," said Simone Mac, of West Philadelphia.

The event is for students between the ages of 5-17. The goal is to boost their confidence ahead of the first day of school in the Philadelphia School District.

"We believe that when you look good, you feel good, and it affects how you show up," said Keturah Duncan, co-founder of Barbers Who Care.

Family members say the event is great to help boost their little ones confidence.

"My grandson needs to get his hair done, and I brought the little ladies so they can get their back to school supplies," said Shamane Graves, of Springfield, Pennsylvania.