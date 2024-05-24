FYI Philly checks out Yanaga Kappo Izakaya and what's new at the Philadelphia Zoo

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Alicia Vitarelli and Christie Ileto host a new FYI Philly with stops at the Philadelphia Zoo and new spots for Jewish deli eats and Japanese food.

Kevin Yanaga brings Yanaga Kappo Izakaya Japanese dive bar to Philly

With Yanaka Kappo Izakaya, Chef Kevin Yanaga and business partner Michael Ego are trying to create what they call a Japanese dive bar-ish.

The 'ish' is the chef's American twist on traditional Japanese faves.

The poke bowl has guacamole added and so do the nachos, which include tempura fried shrimp, eel sauce and wonton rather than tortilla chips.

There are sushi rolls stuffed with tempura and topped with tuna and a wonton chip.

There's a traditional Bento box too and a Japanese fried chicken sandwich with tartar sauce.

Ego runs the front of the house and the bar program, which is BYO and mocktails until their liquor license comes through.

Chef Yanaga DIY the decor with collages of Japanese comics on the walls and every surface in the bathroom, and anime and Japanese movies playing on the television sets.

Yanaga Kappo Izakaya | Instagram

637 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123

215-305-4130

Manny's Deli Stop does Jewish deli favorites with focus on tech

When brothers Chase and Jeremy Thomas met Rob Woloshin as children at summer camp, they didn't know that one day they would be in business together.

Now, Manny's Deli Stop is the second of two Jewish delis owned by a trio of friends, with a focus on takeout and tech.

The new Willow Grove location is designed for quick meals to-go, and the original location in Holland, Pennsylvania is a more traditional sit-down option.

The Thomas brothers grew up working in their father Stu's deli since they were young, so they are well-versed in deli classics like pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, lox and bagels, and an award-winning matzoh ball soup.

Manny's Deli Stop | Facebook | Instagram

4003 Welsh Road, Willow Grove, PA 19090

215-986-5252

Jacobs Restaurant showcases skills of ex-bill collector turned chef

Tanesha Trippett has a new location for her latest food and entertainment venture, Jacobs Restaurant & Catering.

Now in the space formerly occupied by Relish, the West Oak Lane native has come full circle with a spot in the neighborhood she grew up in.

The cuisine is Southern with a twist, and includes everything from a smoked brisket cheesesteak to shrimp-and-grits.

Brunch is a specialty, with creme brulee french toast and the self-proclaimed 'best pancakes in Philadelphia'.

Trippett was in financial services for years as a bill collector, then made a career change - going back to school for a culinary degree at the age of 35.

She continues to build on the reputation established by her Brotherly Grub food truck, and is expanding the dining offerings to include entertainment and events.

Jacobs Restaurant & Catering | Instagram | Facebook

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19119

215-420-2255

Wednesday-Saturday, dinner 5-10 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday, brunch 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Monterey Prime American Grill honors true hospitality

Monterey Prime American Grill is a California-inspired steakhouse and prime seafood restaurant.

Founder and CEO Dave Magrogan has a small chain of restaurants called Harvest Seasonal Grill & Winebar, focusing on sourcing from farms and health conscious.

Magrogan has now entered the steakhouse world with his newest restaurant Monterey Prime American Grill.

The Executive chef is former "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Andrew Pearce, who prepares dishes like seared scallops, ribeye steak, lobster mac-and-cheese and more.

When you visit for a cocktail during happy hour, you get to experience a live band that plays into dinner, Wednesday through Sunday.

Magrogan has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 12 and went to college to become a chiropractor.

But he never lost his love of hospitality in the restaurant industry and sold his practices in the early 2000s to focus on restaurants.

The 9,000-square-foot space has three private dining rooms and patio seating.

Monterey Prime American Grill| Instagram

558 Fellowship Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

856-242-9050

Philadelphia Zoo welcomes new animals for summer

The Philadelphia Zoo is always an adventure with so many animals to see.

This spring the Zoo welcomed some new faces, including a baby white-handed gibbon named Aeros.

Aeros is the sixth white-handed gibbon born to the family living there.

Marcy is a new snow leopard brought in for a breeding recommendation with hopes of cubs coming soon.

Look for two new pumas rescued from a dangerous situation and now making a new home in Big Cat Falls.

There is a new member of the gorilla group.

Patty is the third adult female, joining Honi and Kira along with silverback Motuba and adolescent Amani.

And there is an elephant shrew baby boom for one of the few zoos to even have elephant shrews.

Philadelphia Zoo is one of only four zoos in this hemisphere to have elephant shrews.

Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

3400 West Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary provides stunning views of NE PA

At the Dorflinger-Suydam Wildlife Sanctuary, nature preservation is an essential aspect of the operation.

Since 1980, the sanctuary has been committed to taking care of the stunning woodlands and nearly 600 acres of nature trails within the area.

The organization was also formed to emphasize the importance of education, specifically in arts and culture.

The sanctuary hosts concerts during the summertime, featuring jazz and folk musicians to provide a sense of tranquility while people explore the trails.

The space is also home to the Dorflinger Glass Museum, which preserves glass products that were made in the White Hills during the 20th century. This includes 1,000 pieces that were engraved, etched and enameled with crystal, making this collection the largest in the nation.

The Big Deal: Best AANHPI businesses 2024

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

This week on 'It's a Big Deal,' ABC anchors Sam Champion and Dani Beckstrom are exploring the best AANHPI businesses in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Each of these businesses is owned by an individual firm the AANHPI community. We've highlighted some of the most sought-after products from each brand to help you shop.

Vampa Vampire and Paranormal Museum offers a spooky look at supernatural history

On this edition of One Tank Trips, Action News visited a place that was a frighteningly good time.

Be prepared to suspend your beliefs as you delve into a supernatural wonder.

The 'Vampa: Vampire and Paranormal Museum' features a collection of vampire memorabilia as well as beautiful art that tells the story of good vs. evil.

It's located in Doylestown, Bucks County, which is about an hour away from Philadelphia.