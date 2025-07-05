FYI Philly | Celebrating America and one of Philly's most iconic figures

This week on FYI Philly, we celebrate the birthplace of our nation and we have a new way to celebrate one of Philadelphia's most iconic figures.

This week on FYI Philly, we celebrate the birthplace of our nation and we have a new way to celebrate one of Philadelphia's most iconic figures.

This week on FYI Philly, we celebrate the birthplace of our nation and we have a new way to celebrate one of Philadelphia's most iconic figures.

This week on FYI Philly, we celebrate the birthplace of our nation and we have a new way to celebrate one of Philadelphia's most iconic figures.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we celebrate the birthplace of our nation, we have a new way to celebrate one of Philadelphia's most iconic figures, and all kinds of outdoor fun, flavors and shopping.

July 4th and Beyond

Fourth of July weekend is like our Super Bowl season here in the historic district, says Kathryn Ott Lovell, President & CEO of Philadelphia Visitor Center & Philadelphia 250.

There are weekly tours with a period-costumed guide.

After you've seen the sites or just need to take a pause, you can visit Liberty Gardens, right on Independence Mall. Ott Lovell says it's one of the only beer gardens in a national park in the country, with food and Pennsylvania-made craft beers and spirits.

There is free entertainment too, with movies on the mall. The next showing is National Treasure on August 22nd followed by National Treasure: Book of Secrets on September 19th. You can see the films literally where they are set, Ott Lovell points out.

For Rocky fans, weekly Rocky tours are launching for the first time ever. The Phlash bus-based tours stop in the neighborhoods and places where the Rocky movies were shot. Think Mickey's gym and the pet shop where Adrian worked.

The first-come, first-served tours depart Saturdays at 10am and 1pm. The 1pm tour includes lunch at Pat's Steaks, which also appears in the film.

At the base of the Philadelphia Art Museum steps, you can take a picture with the Rocky statue then visit The Oval, right across the street. It's one of Philadelphia most beloved summer traditions, and it's back for a 12th season.

There are games, a beer garden, rotating food trucks and a giant mural from Mural Arts. The Oval is open Wednesdays-Sundays through September 14th.

Philadelphia Visitor Center | Facebook | Instagram

6th & Market Streets, Philadelphia, PA. 19106

The 2025 Oval | Instagram

2451 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Ma Patisserie Cafe and Bakery

Ma Patisserie Cafe and Bakery opened its door in Reading, Pa in late 2024. The owner, Yohanna Taveras, wanted to open a Parisian style bakery and explore her passion for baking.

The bakery sells everything from macarons, French toast, and brownies; which are a family recipe. There is even a high tea menu.

The bakery has been getting a lot of buzz on social media lately, not just for its pastries and custom cakes, but for its unique Parisian-inspired atmosphere and is bringing in customer near and far.

Instagram

Sunday ragu from Casa Nonna in Wilmington

In today's edition of the Dish, we're making something that is not only part of the culture, but the tradition of Italian American families.

Sitting down for an all-day feast on Sundays is part of the upbringing. It's a day for family and food and it's all centered on that one boiling pot that Casa Nonna in Wilmington calls Sunday ragu.

"This is near and dear to my heart," says Antimo DiMeo, Chef/Owner of Casa Nonna. He knows that some call it gravy and some call it sauce, but his nonnas called it "ragu."

"This is something that both of my nonnas would do," he says. "I have distinct memories of walking into the house and opening the door, and I would just smell this smell and I would know it's Sunday ragu day."

Casa Nonna or "Grandma's House" is a nod to DiMeo's two nonnas, Maria and Italia, who were both born in Naples, Italy.

"They're the heart and soul of my cooking," DiMeo. "They are a lot of my inspiration. That's where I fell in love with cooking, just kind of growing up in the kitchen with them, smelling these flavors, eating these foods. I kind of just became intoxicated with it."

Casa Nonna is the latest in DiMeo's culinary collection that spans the downtown stretch in bustling Wilmington.

It started with Bardea, a 3-time James Beard Award nominee. DiMeo himself has 2 nods as Best Chef.

Bardea Steak and The Bardea Garden followed. Roost Pub and Kitchen is coming soon.

"It's going to be our most casual brand," DiMeo says. "I'm super excited."

Casa Nonna is located inside their DE.CO Food Hall, which underwent a massive renovation at the beginning of the year.

"You can eat from different cuisines," he says. "And get a little around-the-world experience."

Among the food concepts is his father Pino's pizzeria.

"Pizza is in my blood," he laughs.

Casa Nonna is emotional for DiMeo.

"I always told my nonnas that I was going to do a restaurant after them," he says. "They would always be like, 'Yeah, yeah.' It's sad that they're not here to see it, but they're watching from above."

The Dish: Sunday ragu from Casa Nonna in Wilmington

Sunday Ragu recipe from Casa Nonna

Ingredients:

- 1 clove of garlic with skin on

- 1 medium-sized sweet onion

- 1/2 lb. to 3/4 lb. chuck roll

- Small rack of pork ribs

- 1 dozen meatballs

- 8 oz. white wine

- 2 large 28 oz. cans of San Marzano tomatoes

- 1 tsp. sea salt

- Extra virgin olive oil

- Pepper to taste

- Rigatoni pasta

Directions:

1. Cut chuck roll into 1 inch cubes

2. Remove thin membrane covering the rack of ribs

3. Season with salt and pepper

4. Fry meatballs in a separate pot; set aside until later

5. Use a stick blender to purée San Marzano tomatoes

6. Pour white wine of your choice into small saucepan and reduce from 200 grams to 50 grams over a medium high heat for 5 minutes

7. In 4-quart sauce pot, cover the bottom just enough with extra virgin olive oil

8. Break a garlic clove with hand against counter

9. Place broken clove into oil and heat until the clove is golden brown, then remove garlic

10. Sear meat in the oil until golden brown

11. Remove seared meat from pot then add onions

12. Sweat diced sweet onions on low-medium heat until translucent

13. Add reduced white wine

14. Add meats back into pot then add pureed tomatoes, and salt

15. Simmer ragu until rib meat starts falling off bone

Serve over rigatoni pasta with fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

Luna Parc

Every square inch of Ricky Boscarino's house, Luna Parc, tells a story.

"It's been said that if a house speaks for a person, my house can't shut up," says Boscarino while sitting in his newly remodeled Zen room overlooking a sculpture garden.

But every masterpiece starts with inspiration, and this lifelong art project had a humble beginning.

When he was 28 years old in 1989, the New Jersey artist took one look at a rundown eyesore of a hunting cabin in the woods of northwestern New Jersey and knew it was his future dreamhouse.

"As soon as I laid eyes on this dilapidated cabin, I knew I'd spend the rest of my life here," said Boscarino.

Since finding the cabin in Sandyston, New Jersey, all those years ago, the artist, craftsman and self-described kooky thinker has been working non-stop to build it into something magical.

"I spent that first night here ripping out everything inside," he said.

His vision, ever-growing, is now a reality. Luna Parc is the mad-cap artist's culmination of decades of work, labor, art and passion that turned a shack into the most decorated, eclectic, kaleidoscopic and enchanting houses you may ever see. He started with 600 square feet and has built that up to about 4,500 square feet of art, history, world travels and the stories that make up a lifetime of world travel and fanciful inspiration.

"I travel all over the world. I've been to about 40 different countries. I bring things home. I ship things home and assemble them into my artwork. It has limited public access, but it's a great place for school trips and students and interns, and we do a lot of coaching and career assistance for young aspiring artists."

Boscarino calculates how much work he's put into the surreal art project/home rebuilding project of his. He estimates that over the past 36 years, he has put in eight hours a day while he's present; always moving, always working. The rest of the time, he attends art galleries or travels abroad. He says he's worked on the house for 56,000 hours since his first night in the hunting shack. Inside are art projects, sculptures, mosaic tiles and collectibles from the world and his own imagination.

He comes from a long line of artists and laborers. Many men and women in his family were artisans, carpenters, fine woodworkers, seamstresses, masons and avant-garde thinkers. He tries to honor their legacy.

"So for me, growing up in a family of people who did all kinds of media, I've always had an interest in everything. Now, I made my living for years making jewelry. And my jewelry business is actually what allowed me to build and continue to build. But I also taught myself how to do mosaic and concrete sculpting and stained glass work and all of those."

Outside, the house looks like a surreal, psychedelic fairy tale of color, installations, stained glass windows and wind chimes. The 8-acre property is surrounded by a sculpture garden, more workshops, tents for seminars and an outhouse!

Inside the house, there are 11 levels, 15 rooms, including a ballroom, and one of the most talked-about rooms in the house: his beautiful tile, stone and mosaic walk-in shower and bathroom.

He says he sponsors interns, young artists and students who are interested in the evolution of what creativity and a life-long passion can do with the right kind of motivation.

Boscarino's project is never-ending, and he's set up a non-profit to maintain the house as a tribute to his life's work after he's gone.

"I've had a lot of great mentors and influences in my life. And really, that's what you see here. It's all these different ideas and concepts that somehow they roll around in my head, I ruminate, and here they are!" he said.

Luna Parc is open to visitors by appointment only! He'll host tours a few days out of any given month. Contact Boscarino on his website for more information at https://www.lunaparc.com

PAID SPONSOR PARTNERSHIP: Pocono Television Network

Our sponsor partners at the Pocono Television Network tour two beautiful and historic bed and breakfasts.

The Inn at Birch Wilds is an adults-only romantic retreat for couples, with 24 acres to explore in Lehighton, Carbon County,

1870 Roeblin Inn on the Delaware is in Lackawaxen, Pike County. An angler's paradise, it is the perfect place to rest, relax and connect with nature.

Pocono Television Network: Touring B & Bs

Gather Place in Yardley

The "Gather Place" is a museum exhibiting African American history and Yardley's history.

The establishment was formed in order to preserve the history of the original building it resides in.

During their scheduled events, historical figures such as Harriet Tubman are reenacted by the museum curator.

Otherwise, the space is available for walk-ins Fridays & Saturdays, and appointments other times.

The goal is to share these stories to enrich the population who may not know the history of their own area.

Also, check out their website.

Between Friends Boutique in Chestnut Hill

Paid Sponsor Partnership: Philadelphia Corporation for Aging

Claudia Averette and her daughter, Atiya Smith, opened Between Friends Boutique in 2022. They co-own the Chestnut Hill store together that started as a popup.

Smith says when they realized they had so much inventory at the end of each season, "we kind of birthed the boutique."

"We've always been fashionistas if you will," says Averette.

"This is our side gig and passion," says Smith. "I'm still an assistant principal for the School District of Philadelphia."

Smith's mom also works, so she asked her Aunt Debbie to help as well.

"That's my sister," says Averette. "Couldn't have gotten a better manager."

Smith says she wants the family-run boutique to be "an experience."

"A place where you want to shop, to meet a friend or bring a friend," says Averette. "We want you to build a wardrobe."

"We intentionally put all the colors in the front of the store to kind of draw you in," says Smith. "We're putting outfits together as you walk through."

Averette shows off an outfit that is two separates. Smith says it helps to give shoppers an idea of "what may look good."

They carry a variety of clothing items and accessories for women.

"Fashionable jeans, all the way up to something that could be for a semi-formal," says Averette.

They also have a few gifts for men, like socks and a variety of bow ties. There are versatile signature items.

Averette mentions how one piece can be worn as a dress, a duster, or as a top over a pair of slacks.

"Everything we have can be worn multiple ways," she says.

Some items can then also be turned inside out to give you a four-in-one.

They're also intentional about their price points and having something for every body.

"We do carry a variety of sizes," says Smith. "Because we want to meet everybody's needs."

They carry their own label with the store's namesake.

"Here's our signature t-shirt that I created," says Smith.

And they wear what they sell.

"We're definitely personal shoppers," says Averette. "We want everyone to leave here loving what they purchase."

She says they also want people to "have fun" while they're shopping in the store.

"We've built an extended family here at Between Friends," says Smith. "I would not want any other business partner."

"It's a blessing," says Averette.

For more information:



Between Friends Boutique online: BetweenFriendsBoutiquePHL.com

Between Friends Boutique

7833 Germantown Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19118

Secret Sales: Everyday Upgrades

25% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Thulisa Naturals: Shower Steamer Gift Set (4-Pieces) $12.75

$17 Shop Now

Transform your shower into a spa-like experience. These aromatherapy steamers are made with essential oils to help you relax, reset, and breathe. Eucalyptus is formulated to open senses, pink grapefruit is meant to energize, lavender geranium helps to calm and so many more. These items are thoughtfully handmade in America and beautifully packaged.

49% off ABC Secret Sales Staff No7 Beauty: Skin Care $12.50

$24.99 Shop Now

Give your skin the best in the US. No7 Beauty's bestselling Restore & Renew collection helps mature skin look firmer in just four weeks. The Lift & Luminate line tackles fine lines and wrinkles. The Laboratories Correcting Booster Serum features their next-generation age-defying collagen peptide technology. These skin care items formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and Pollution Shield Technology, support a plumper, healthier-looking appearance with HydraLuminous+. Choose from a wide assortment.

37% off ABC Secret Sales Staff K. Carroll Accessories: Bags $25

$40 Shop Now

Take on summer with the right bag. Crochet bags are hot for the summer from the beach to brunch! The soft crossbody styles with a diamond crochet pattern hold what you need and look cute, too! The tote is ideal for stashing your pillow and sunscreen on the way to the beach. The Sandy Straw Tote Bag is large enough for the beach and chic enough to wear with your favorite outfit.

56% off ABC Secret Sales Staff VYBZ: Bluetooth Earbuds with Charging Case $34.99

$80 Shop Now

Elevate your audio experience. VYBZ earbuds deliver crystal-clear sound. They are designed for music lovers and podcast listeners who want premium quality in a sleek, stylish package. The ergonomic comfort and modern aesthetic are ideal for working out, commuting or relaxing at home. The LED battery display on the charging case means you know how much juice you have left! Choose from solids and prints.

50% off ABC Secret Sales Staff Cozy Earth: Bedding $143.50

$287 Shop Now

Upgrade to cozy bedding. This temperature-regulating viscose bamboo bedding helps you stay comfortably cool all summer long. Goodbye night sweats, hello Cozy Earth! Check out these blankets, comforters, pillows, sheet sets and more!

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

Sook Vinyl & Vintage

This Mt. Airy record shop is pressing play on the history of African American culture and music.

SOOK Vinyl & Vintage is home to an impressive collection of records and antiques that preserve tangible pieces of black history.

The passion for music came from Rashied Amon's father, who was a DJ.

Now, his store is where that passion can flourish, and items of extreme significance can be displayed for buyers.

Also, check out their social media.

The globally successful play "Life of Pi" brings the best-selling novel and popular film to life on stage at the Academy of Music.

"They created these amazing life-sized puppets," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly. "It's really just visually stunning."

Jon Hoche is the resident director and U.S. associate puppetry and movement director for the "Life of Pi" tour.

"We do have incredible projections and lighting. The ocean looks incredible on the stage floor," says Hoche.

It tells the story of Pi Patel, a young boy making a voyage from Pondicherry, India to Canada.

His family runs a zoo in India and when they determine they must leave, unfortunate events happen on the journey transporting the animals.

"He is involved in a shipwreck and is trapped in the middle of the ocean on a life raft with a Bengal tiger," says Hoche.

Egler says Pi "tells the story in his mind" and how he copes to get through the experience.

"We meet zebras, hyenas, orangutans," says Hoche. "We have an incredible group of puppeteers."

Bringing these animals to life involves intense puppetry and athleticism. The tiger moves with three actors.

Hoche says one actor is "on all fours, bent over inside the puppet" moving around, while there's another person "working the hind legs in a crouched position."

"And then there's a person on the outside holding the puppet up and operating the head at the same time," he says.

"The performers disappear, and you really just do see these creatures," says Egler.

"And they will bring you to tears, they will make you laugh, and you will be on the voyage with them," says Hoche.

"It's a really beautiful, spiritual story," says Egler.

"There is the power of belief and perseverance, there's the strength of family," says Hoche. "The audience is kind of left to wonder what's real and what's not."

"But in the end, it's just this beautiful story of survival," says Egler.

Ensemble Arts Philly and The Shubert Organization present "Life of Pi" July 15 - 27 at the Academy of Music.

For more information:

Ensemble Arts Philly - "Life of Pi"

Link to Tickets at the Academy of Music

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street

Philadelphia, PA 19102