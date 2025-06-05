FYI Philly | Celebrating Pride Month

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on FYI Philly, we're celebrating Pride Month in Philadelphia.

Funky Cow Cafe crafts homemade waffles into savory sandwiches and sweet treats. The concept is 'sweet and savory waffles', with homemade waffles as the base for dessert varieties, and waffles made with herbs for savory varieties and sandwiches. The cafe is open every day except Monday for breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

Funky Cow Cafe | Instagram

224 Bellevue Avenue

Hammonton, NJ 08037

609-704-5572

At the historic Sedgwick Theatre, the groundbreaking James Baldwin novel, " Giovanni's Room ", will present the world premiere of this work -- being adapted for the first time with approval from the family. Co-Adapters Benjamin Sprunger and Paul Oakley Stovall (also the director) set the story for the stage, and are excited to work here in Philadelphia with the Quintessence Theatre Group . The show runs through June 29th. James Baldwin was a writer and civil rights activist who garnered acclaim for his essays, novels, plays, and poems. His 1953 novel "Go Tell It on the Mountain" has been ranked by Time Magazine as one of the top 100 English-language novels. With a story focused on a gay relationship in Paris, the 1955 manuscript for "Giovanni's Room" was rejected by Baldwin's publisher and was not accepted until a year later by a different publisher. Since its publication in 1956, it has been recognized as a landmark contribution to both American and LGBTQ+ literature, by authors and critics alike.

"James Baldwin's Giovanni's Room" | Facebook | Instagram

Quintessence Theatre at The Sedgwick

7137 Germantown Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19119

215-987-4450

Elina Oehlert is the designer behind the handmade jewelry and accessories at Yuuka Universe. She says her jewelry is for people who are tenderhearted and love all things color. The designer works in an art studio in Callowhill, hand-sculpting charms for her jewelry. Her most popular items include earrings shaped like fruits and vegetables, as well as colorful beaded necklaces.

Website | Instagram

Common Grounds bringing coffee house culture to South Jersey. The shop sponsors the local little league team, a semi-pro men's soccer team, Oaklyn United FC, and a monthly summer event in Oaklyn called Final Fridays. The cafe is known for its monthly specials, coffee flights and specialty drinks like the Ridgeway Cubano with expresso and half and half. But the cafe's most popular drink by far is called the Clinton Crusher, named for its street address. It's shaken espresso customized to whatever flavor you want. For spring, the Cherry BlossomCrusher, with housemade cherry blossom syrup, is a big hit.

Common Grounds | Facebook Instagram

205 W Clinton Ave, Oaklyn, NJ 08107

(856) 854-0088

The PHS Popup Garden at Manayunk is festooned with Pride flags this month. You can indulge in the rainbow round-a collection of 8 frozen beverages, some alcoholic, each representing a different color of the rainbow. And PHS has some special events planned for June. There's drag bingo on June 12th, an "All About Orchids" workshop on the 17th, and Drag Queen Storytime on June 27th

PHS Pop Up Garden at Manayunk | Facebook | Instagram

106 Jamestown Ave, Philadelphia, Pa. 19127

Walk into the William Way LGBT Community Center and you're surrounded by a celebration of diverse bodies. It's more than 50 drawings from 22 artists from Philly Queer Life Drawing, a group created in 2023 to highlight "trans, disabled, black, POC, fat bodies." The group meets monthly, providing a safe space for community and a chance to draw a live model.

William Way LGBT Community Center |Facebook | Instagram

1315 Spruce St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107

(215) 732-2220