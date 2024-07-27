Philadelphia event encourages young people to register to vote

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An event called Game On! in Philadelphia encouraged young people to come out, play games, enjoy live entertainment, and register to vote for November's general election.

It was hosted by Show Up Strong '24 at Dilworth Park on Saturday.

"If you look around, you can come and play games. We played all the games here and I think it's fun to be registered to vote," said attendee Autumn Smith from Abington, Pa.

"It's really a platform to raise a voice of a generation gathering people of that sort you know voting can be fun," said Leonzo Vargas, an organizer of Show Up Strong.

Attendees said voting has been a big topic in their lives and they were inspired by Saturday's attendance.

"Especially with this upcoming election, it has a lot to do with our future. So I think it's fun that they opened this for the public, especially attracting younger people with activities to do," said Enzo Okiyama from Chesterbrook, Pa.

Parents said they feel energized by the crowd.

"I think young people sometimes are not as active as I would like them to be. I think this event encourages them to register to vote because they are voting for the future," said Danny Alsamadi from Stewartstown, Pa.

All the fun continues on Sunday as well, with another day to register to vote and meet other young people looking to do the same.