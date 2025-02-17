Geovanni Otero is facing charges in the murder of Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found buried in a Fox Chase park

One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives now in custody; accused in ex-girlfriend's murder

Geovanni Otero is facing charges in the murder of Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found buried in a Fox Chase park last November.

Geovanni Otero is facing charges in the murder of Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found buried in a Fox Chase park last November.

Geovanni Otero is facing charges in the murder of Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found buried in a Fox Chase park last November.

Geovanni Otero is facing charges in the murder of Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found buried in a Fox Chase park last November.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most wanted fugitives is now in custody.

Geovanni Otero, 29, was arrested on Saturday by New York State Troopers while driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Virginia.

Geovanni Otero

Authorities say he attempted to evade the troopers before crashing. Once he was caught, police say he allegedly provided false identification and was found with multiple fake IDs.

Otero is facing charges in the murder of 29-year-old Melody Rivera, an ex-girlfriend whose body was found in a shallow grave in the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in Philadelphia's Fox Chase section on November 7.

Melody Rivera

She had been bludgeoned to death.

The two were last seen together on October 31, 2024, in the 900 block of Sanger Street.

Police say Otero had a dispute with the victim before she went missing. That began the initial police investigation and search.

The motive is still unclear, but authorities have said that Otero has an extensive criminal history dating back to the age of 12.

Records show he was recently released from state prison for a firearms offense.

Investigators say after Rivera's murder Otero stopped reporting to his parole officer.

Otero remains in custody in New York, pending extradition proceedings.

