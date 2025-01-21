Delaware's Governor-elect Matt Meyer will be sworn into office

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware is celebrating its own inauguration on Tuesday as Governor-elect Matt Meyer is sworn into office.

Meyer, a Democrat who served as New Castle County Executive since 2017, will take over as governor. This, as former Governor John Carney now takes up a new office as Wilmington's mayor.

Meyer will take the oath of office at 9:30 a.m. in Dover.

An Inaugural Ball will be held at the Queen in Wilmington on Tuesday night, with performances by The Four Tops and The Temptations.

