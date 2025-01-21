24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Delaware's Governor-elect Matt Meyer will be sworn into office

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 21, 2025 1:43PM
Governor-elect Matt Meyer will be sworn into office in Delaware
Delaware is celebrating its own inauguration on Tuesday.

DOVER, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware is celebrating its own inauguration on Tuesday as Governor-elect Matt Meyer is sworn into office.

Meyer, a Democrat who served as New Castle County Executive since 2017, will take over as governor. This, as former Governor John Carney now takes up a new office as Wilmington's mayor.

RELATED: Delaware's Next Governor Matt Meyer (D) on Inside Story

Meyer will take the oath of office at 9:30 a.m. in Dover.

An Inaugural Ball will be held at the Queen in Wilmington on Tuesday night, with performances by The Four Tops and The Temptations.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW