Gritty's Chaos Factory retail store holds grand opening ahead of Philadelphia Flyers game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We've been bleeding green for our winning Eagles, but the Philadelphia Flyers have a special request for fans to rock orange and black.

Gritty's Chaos Factory opens to the public on Monday, ahead of the Flyers home game against the New Jersey Devils.

It's a new retail store that's completely Gritty-themed and features some exclusive items.

"This is the only place that you can get the Itty Bitty Gritty. What is so great about it is that we think it does a really great job of encapsulating Gritty's personality, and his variety of accessories and outfits in a really really cute itty bitty version of the big guy," said Flyers Senior Vice President of Marketing, Christine Mina. "You do get to pick from one of our six costumes at this point in time. As for his favorite, he keeps changing his mind, I think he loves them all."

The store opens for the first time 5:30 p.m. on Monday. It will be open for all Flyers games.