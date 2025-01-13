Grounded cargo ship freed after being stuck in Delaware River for days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The cargo ship that got stuck in the Delaware River last week was freed over the weekend.

The Algoma Verity got stuck in the channel on Wednesday, about a mile north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia's Fishtown section.

The 623-foot-long vessel was carrying 45,000 tons of solar salt -- which is commonly used as a water softener -- when it ran aground, according to the Coast Guard.

Some 30 crew members were on board when it veered slightly off-course in the river's shipping lane.

In an update on Friday, the Coast Guard said four ballast tanks and an empty fuel tank were damaged. Luckly, inspectors did not find any signs of pollution but were continuing to monitor the situation.

The ship was finally freed around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday during the incoming tide and was then taken to the Tioga Marine Terminal. The ship is destined for port in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

The Coast Guard said a new safety zone has been established around the Algoma Verity restricting vessel traffic from 100-yards upriver and 100-yards downriver of Tioga Marine Terminal. No vessels will be permitted to enter the safety zone without obtaining permission from the captain of the port or a designated representative.

There is still no word on how the ship became grounded in the first place.

