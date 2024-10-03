Group of Philly-area pilots enroute to NC to help Hurricane Helene victims

NEW GARDEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a special mission being conducted by a group of pilots in Chester County.

They take off Thursday on a journey to help those who've lost everything in the hurricane.

"Seeing the devastation down in North Carolina is so heartbreaking," said Jonathan Martin who is the aviation director at New Garden Flying Field in Toughkenamon. "So anything we can do, whatever we can, we're happy to do it."

Martin, along with six other pilots, will fly to the Raleigh, North Carolina area on Thursday morning to drop off donations to the thousands of residents affected by Hurricane Helene.

Martin made his first trip Wednesday morning.

"They're just so welcoming down there. So happy that we're doing this, grateful," said Martin.

But their mission began Monday at New Garden Airport as carloads of donations arrived from nearby residents after posting the plan on social media on Sunday night.

"Our back room was filled from the back all the way up to the ceiling," said Alyssa Martin who volunteered to sort the items. "It was incredible how many people in a small town can support such a big community."

"These wonderful volunteers have been here for a few days, sorting through product," said Martin.

Donated items include toiletries, canned goods, cleaning supplies, pet food and more, and then the items were weighed.

Martin said the larger planes can hold up to 1,000 pounds.

"We're just starting to load," said Martin. "We've got dog food up front in the nose because that's heavier packages up front, and then we'll put the lighter stuff in the back."

They're packed and ready for a quick but fulfilling flight that will have a lasting impact on so many facing this unprecedented tragedy.

"I think everybody pulls together and gets together, and that's what's important; bring the country together," said Charlie Graef who is a pilot from Wilmington.

"It worked well and we're just happy to do it," said Martin.

Martin said a local resident volunteered to drive down any donations they couldn't fit on the planes.

Also, the pilots are not coming back empty-handed. They're rescuing dogs in North Carolina and bringing them to local shelters to be adopted.